Amid efforts to mend its ties with China, India to send two warships to Malabar

See-sawing between hope and despair over the possibility of a thaw in its ties with China, India would join Australia, Japan and the United States in the annual ‘Malabar 2023’ naval exercise this week, even as it refrained from participating in the multilateral ‘Talisman Sabre 2023’ military drill held Down Under last month.
New Delhi has been exploring the possibility of reaching an understanding with Beijing for the disengagement of troops from the remaining face-off points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – the de facto boundary between India and China – in eastern Ladakh before the G20 summit on September 9 and 10.
President Xi Jinping is expected to visit New Delhi to attend the summit that would be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two sides are also exploring the possibility of a meeting between the two leaders on the sideline of the BRICS summit at Johannesburg in South Africa from August 22 to 24 – just about a fortnight before the G20 summit in New Delhi.
Amid speculation over a Modi-Xi bilateral meeting in Johannesburg or New Delhi, India refrained from participating in the ‘Talisman Sabre’ military drill, which was hosted by Australia from July 22 to August 4.
More than 34,000 military personnel from 13 nations, including Australia, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom, joined forces across sea, land, air, cyber and space for the exercise, which was held amid China’s belligerence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Canberra has been repeatedly inviting New Delhi to send its military personnel and assets to take part in the war drill. When Modi hosted him in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi from March 8 to 11, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had once again invited India to send military personnel to take part in the exercise Down Under.
New Delhi, however, decided against participating in the exercise, apparently to avoid rubbing Beijing the wrong way in view of the possibility of bringing the ties between the two neighbouring nations back on track with the meeting between the two leaders, on the sideline of either the BRICS summit or the G20 summit or both. India’s military officials, however, observed the exercise, which was held in five states and territories of Australia for two weeks
But the Indian Navy will send two of its warships – INS Kolkata and INS Sahyadri – to take part in the Malabar 2023 exercise to be held off the eastern coast of Australia. The navies of Japan and Australia and the US will also deploy warships for the drill. The US will deploy submarines and surveillance aircraft.
India, Australia, Japan and the US in 2017 revived the Quad, ostensibly to build a bulwark of democratic nations to counter China’s hegemonic aspiration in the Indo-Pacific region. The four nations, however, refrain from linking the annual Malabar naval drill with the Quad, which they maintain is not a security coalition.
A source in New Delhi said that India decided to stay away from the ‘Talisman Sabre’, because it would have been its first participation in the drill and it had been reluctant to make a new move that could be perceived adversarial to Beijing. The Malabar, however, has been going on for long and India, like the US, has been a regular participant.
The Malabar turned into a four-nation naval exercise in 2020 as Australia joined Japan, India and the US for the drill amid growing belligerence of China, not only in the Himalayas but also in the South China Sea, East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval last month had meetings with Wang Yi, the director of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission, in Jakarta and Johannesburg on July 14 and July 24 respectively.
Wang was reappointed as the foreign minister a day after his meeting with Doval. The back-to-back meetings signalled New Delhi’s intent to work with Beijing to speed up the negotiation to resolve the three-year-long military stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). New Delhi, however, is still not sure if it would be finally able to reach an understanding with Beijing and add new momentum to the negotiation process before the G20 summit.