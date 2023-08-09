Amid efforts to mend its ties with China, India to send two warships to Malabar

A source in New Delhi said that India decided to stay away from the ‘Talisman Sabre’, because it would have been its first participation in the drill and it had been reluctant to make a new move that could be perceived adversarial to Beijing. The Malabar, however, has been going on for long and India, like the US, has been a regular participant.

The Malabar turned into a four-nation naval exercise in 2020 as Australia joined Japan, India and the US for the drill amid growing belligerence of China, not only in the Himalayas but also in the South China Sea, East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval last month had meetings with Wang Yi, the director of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission, in Jakarta and Johannesburg on July 14 and July 24 respectively.