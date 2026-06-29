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Amid row over RSS 'praise', IPS officer Nangare Patil says his remarks within framework of law

The Maharashtra Congress demanded an inquiry into a speech delivered by the senior IPS officer at the event.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:04 IST
India NewsRSSIPS

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