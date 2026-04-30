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Amid scarce supply, Centre begins pan-India probe to prevent dual access of LPG and PNG

Last month, the Petroleum Ministry barred households with PNG connections from retaining or obtaining subsidised domestic LPG cylinders.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsLPG cylinderLPGWest AsiaPNG

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