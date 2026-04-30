Amid scarce supply, Centre begins pan-India probe to prevent dual access of LPG and PNG

<p>New Delhi: The Centre has initiated a nationwide assessment to identify households holding both <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-street-vendors-fighting-to-stay-in-business-amid-lpg-crisis-3984452">liquefied petroleum gas</a> (LPG) and<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/railways-to-replace-lpg-with-png-in-running-rooms-3984300"> piped natural gas</a> (PNG) connections, as part of efforts to prevent dual access amid tightening cooking gas supplies.</p><p>"Assessment is being done as to how many have dual connections," said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, during an inter-ministerial press briefing on developments in West Asia.</p><p>Last month, the Ministry barred households with PNG connections from retaining or obtaining subsidised domestic LPG cylinders. Through a notification issued on March 14, the government amended the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, under the Essential Commodities Act.</p><p>The amendment makes it mandatory for consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections. The move aims to accelerate the roll out of PNG and reduce pressure on subsidised LPG supplies, which are facing strain due to global energy disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict.</p>.India ramps up piped natural gas adoption with over 5 lakh new connections.<p>The amended order also prohibits government oil companies and their distributors from issuing new domestic LPG connections or providing refills to consumers who already have access to PNG supply.</p><p>Sharma noted that more than 43,000 LPG users with PNG connections have so far surrendered their LPG connections. However, she described the figure as "a low number" and said the government expects many more surrenders in the coming days.</p><p>"Those having PNG connections have also been barred from obtaining a domestic LPG connection," she added.</p><p>India remains heavily dependent on imports, with about 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of its natural gas, and 60 percent of its LPG needs met through overseas sources mostly from the Gulf region. However, West Asia conflicts have disrupted supplies, including a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>While India has partially mitigated crude oil shortages by increasing imports from Russia and other sources, natural gas supplies to industries have been curtailed, and LPG availability to commercial users such as hotels and restaurants has been restricted. In response to the availability crisis, the government has also halted the issuance of fresh LPG connections across the country.</p>