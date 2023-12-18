Amid suspension of Opposition MPs, Parliament passes key Bills without debate

In Lok Sabha, the government passed the Post Office Bill, 2023, which allows the union government to empower any officer to “intercept, open or detain any item in the interest of the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, emergency or public safety” following a debate.

Earlier in the day, the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, which allows the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security, was introduced in Lok Sabha.

Taking forward their protest since Thursday last demanding Shah’s statement, the Opposition MPs were on their feet in both the Houses in the morning session as soon as the official papers were laid and tributes were paid to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on Saturday.

This prompted Speaker Om Birla and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha twice in the morning session.

As a group of suspended MPs sat on protest at the 'Makar Dwar' of Parliament, Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip and General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Parliament is getting adjourned repeatedly because the Home Minister is refusing to make a statement.

"The Prime Minister speaks to a leading newspaper on the very serious December 13 security breach in the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister speaks to a TV channel on the security breach. Parliament is in session. I.N.D.I.A parties are demanding a statement from the Home Minister in both Houses on the shocking incidents. It is a simple, straightforward and legitimate demand. But the Home Minister refuses to make a statement which is his duty and responsibility. This is why Parliament is getting adjourned repeatedly," Ramesh posted on 'X'.

In Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi appealed with "folded hands" to not to wave placards, saying there was an agreement made in the Business Advisory Committee not to do so in the House. However, the Opposition MPs continued to do so, prompting Birla to voice his strong opposition to the MPs' conduct and adjourn the House till 12 noon.

When the House re-assembled, similar scenes continued even as the government introduced The Telecommunications Bill, 2023 before the House was adjourned till 2 PM.

In Rajya Sabha too, MPs started the protest as soon as the Chairman rejected the notices of 22 MPs seeking suspension of business to immediately discuss the security breach leading to a brief adjournment till 11.30 PM.

When the House re-assembled, Dhankhar first welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Sri Lanka and then proceeded with Zero Hour calling BJP's Kanta Kardam to raise the issue of parading a woman in Karnataka's Belagavi.

Some of the MPs were displaying placards, which prompted Dhankhar to caution at least two MPs -- Congress' Jebi Mather and CPI's Binoy Viswam -- that he will be forced to name them before adjourning the House till 2 PM.