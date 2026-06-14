Amid US curbs on Anthropic models, India, France call for inclusive AI

<p>New Delhi: India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a> on Sunday stressed the need for collaborative and inclusive development of Artificial Intelligence, even as a directive from the United States government citing national security concerns recently prompted Anthropic, a leading frontier technology company, to suspend access to its most advanced models. </p><p>As Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emmanuel-macron">Emmanuel Macron</a> met in Nice on the southeastern coast of France, the two leaders adopted an “Innovation Roadmap 2030” to deepen collaboration in AI and other critical and emerging technologies, as well as to expand cooperation between start-ups and incubator ecosystems. They announced the creation of a joint India-France working group on AI governance, apart from establishing an India Chair on AI, Innovation, and Culture at Université Paris-Saclay near the national capital of France. </p><p>“The foundational principle of our AI vision is ‘AI for All – <em>Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya</em> (for the welfare and well-being of all)’,” Modi said as he and Macron jointly inaugurated “Bharat Innovates 2026” earlier in the day. </p>.France President Macron calls India 'nation of innovation' at Bharat Innovates event.<p>The prime minister said that every technological revolution presented humanity with a new opportunity, and every opportunity also brought with it a new responsibility. “Today, the world is looking towards technologies that are trusted, inclusive, human-centric, and aimed at global good. At such a time, India’s priority is technology for humanity and human-centric innovation.” </p><p>Modi underlined the transformative potential of AI and satellite technology for rural development. </p><p>The French president, too, called for greater cooperation between his country and India in the development of AI. He subtly referred to the move by President Donald Trump’s administration to restrict access to some of the most advanced AI models of Anthropic. “We have recently noticed a growing tendency to restrict access to AI models and to use advances in AI to stop technology cooperation between nations. But France and India believe in true partnership in cooperative AI,” Macron said at the launch of Bharat Innovates. </p><p>The remarks by Modi and Macron came two days after the Trump Administration cited national security concerns and issued an export control directive asking Anthropic, based in San Francisco, to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, both inside and outside the US, including foreign nationals among the employees of the company itself. Anthropic complied with the US government’s order by disabling Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all its customers. </p><p>The move underlined concerns over the concentration of cutting-edge AI capabilities among a small number of firms. </p><p>The US restrictions also underlined concerns that access to frontier AI technologies could be increasingly shaped by geopolitical considerations and that countries lagging in developing their own capabilities risk dependence on decisions taken by others, officials in New Delhi said, explaining the need for greater India-France cooperation in AI. </p><p>France has also been championing European alternatives such as MistralAI as part of efforts to build a more diversified AI ecosystem. </p><p>Macron stressed the need for expanding France-India cooperation in AI, even as the European Commission noted that the US move to restrict access to the AI models developed by Anthropic underlined the need for strengthening the technological sovereignty of all nations in Europe. </p><p>The Bharat Innovates in France highlighted India's prowess in emerging technologies at the global stage, presenting 120 pathbreaking start-ups and over 20 Institutes of Excellence across 13 critical technology pillars of global importance. Over 350 top investors and venture capitalists from across the world are also participating in the event. </p>