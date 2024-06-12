Amit Malviya issue: AAP women MLAs ask NCW to take action

The delegation led by AAP MLA and Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla also submitted a memorandum to the NCW at its office here. "We have demanded the commission to take cognisance within the next 48 hours and take strict action against Malviya, so that the trust of the women of the country on the commission remains intact," Birla said. MLAs Pramila Tokas, Vandana Kumari, Preeti Tomar, party official Reena Gupta and Delhi State President of the party's women wing Sarika Chaudhary were a part of the delegation.