Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

In his nearly two-hour intervention, Shah ruled out a change of guard in Manipur asserting that the chief minister was cooperating with the Centre in the efforts to restore peace.

Shah also referred to the video of the May 4 incident, in which two women were stripped and paraded naked by mob, that appeared on July 19, saying the government was not aware of it. Had the video been made available to the state Director General of Police instead of being circulated on social media, it would have helped nab the culprits in time, he said.