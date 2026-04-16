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Amit Shah, Arjun Meghwal move to introduce bills in LS to tweak women's quota law, set up delimitation panel

Congress' K C Venugopal questioned why proposed changes in the women's quota law were not incorporated when it was earlier passed by Parliament.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsAmit ShahArjun Ram MeghwalLok Sabhadelimitationwomen reservation

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