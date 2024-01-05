Amit Shah stresses on linking databases, adopting AI-driven analytics to tackle security challenges

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed the need for linking databases and adopting AI-driven analytical approach for tackling emerging security challenges.

Inaugurating the 58th conferences of DGPs and IGPs here, he also laid emphasis on the uniformity of structures, size and skill of counter-terror mechanisms across the country.

He highlighted two important decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government -- the National Education Policy and the enactment of three criminal justice laws to replace the British-era statutes -- and said the country had entered the "Amrit Kaal" in 2023.