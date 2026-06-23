Amit Shah asks Nafed, NCCF to procure pulses, oilseeds directly from farmers

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah</a> on Tuesday instructed the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) to procure pulses and oilseeds straight from farmers, bypassing middlemen. </p>.<p>Speaking at the launch of four new Nafed initiatives — including a digital auctioning platform Nafex.in — Shah emphasised that despite rising production of pulses and oilseeds in recent years, the country has struggled to achieve self-sufficiency because minimum support prices (MSP) often fail to reach the actual growers.</p>.<p>"There is a need to get rid of middlemen. Time has come for both Nafed and NCCF to procure pulses and oilseeds directly from farmers to ensure benefits reach them," Shah said.</p>.<p>He set a two-year deadline for the cooperatives to enable farmers to sell their produce directly and receive payments without intermediaries.</p>.<p>India currently imports 6-7 million tonnes of pulses and 15-16 million tonnes of edible oils annually to meet domestic demand.</p>.<p>Shah also highlighted Nafed’s remarkable financial turnaround. The cooperative was on the brink of crisis in 2013 and required government support to survive. Its annual turnover has since surged from Rs 500 crore to Rs 30,000 crore in FY25, now benefiting 76 lakh farmers. </p>.<p>The minister urged Nafed to aim for a Rs 50,000 crore turnover target.</p>.Only one Shiv Sena exists, which is headed by Shinde: Amit Shah takes 'vote bank' jibe at Uddhav Thackeray.<p>Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was present, said the procurement of pulses under remunerative prices is already underway.</p>.<p>Among the initiatives unveiled are Nafex.in: A transparent digital auctioning platform for pulses and oilseeds. Nafed previously relied on private platforms to auction around 20 lakh tonnes of these commodities every year.</p>.<p><strong>Drishti</strong>: A digital inventory management and ERP platform with real-time data analysis for transparent stock handling.</p>.<p><strong>Nafed Kalyan Fund</strong>: A new initiative to support the education and career development of farmers’ children.</p>.<p>Nafed Managing Director Deepak Aggarwal said the three technology platforms are interlinked and will significantly enhance transparency and competitiveness in operations.</p>.<p>NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra announced that the federation will soon launch a similar auctioning platform integrated with its existing e-Samridhi system.</p>