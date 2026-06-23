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Amit Shah asks Nafed, NCCF to procure pulses, oilseeds directly from farmers

He set a two-year deadline for the cooperatives to enable farmers to sell their produce directly and receive payments without intermediaries.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 12:16 IST
India NewsAmit ShahAgriculturePulses

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