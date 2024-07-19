Amit Shah calls for greater synergy between all security agencies to dismantle terror networks

New Delhi: Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday favoured setting up a team of “young, technically proficient and passionate” officers drawn from agencies involved in national security to dismantle the terror ecosystem by utilising big data and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning driven analytics.

He said in the face of new and emerging security challenges, one must always be one step ahead in our responses while calling for greater synergy between all security and intelligence agencies to dismantle terror networks and their supporting eco-system to help to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country.

Shah was speaking at a high-level meeting of heads of security and law enforcement agencies to review the functioning of Multi Agency Centre (MAC) of the Intelligence Bureau, which is responsible for tackling security challenges in the country. The review meeting came close on the heels of rising terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and violence in Manipur.