Amit Shah calls for greater synergy between all security agencies to dismantle terror networks

New Delhi: Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday favoured setting up a team of “young, technically proficient and passionate” officers drawn from agencies involved in national security to dismantle the terror ecosystem by utilising big data and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning driven analytics.
He said in the face of new and emerging security challenges, one must always be one step ahead in our responses while calling for greater synergy between all security and intelligence agencies to dismantle terror networks and their supporting eco-system to help to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country.
Shah was speaking at a high-level meeting of heads of security and law enforcement agencies to review the functioning of Multi Agency Centre (MAC) of the Intelligence Bureau, which is responsible for tackling security challenges in the country. The review meeting came close on the heels of rising terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and violence in Manipur.
Directing the officials to adopt a whole-of-the-government approach towards national security, Shah said there is a need for greater synergy between all the agencies to dismantle the terror networks and their supporting ecosystem, to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country.
He emphasised on the need to increase engagement in the MAC and make it into a cohesive platform that brings together all the law enforcement agencies, anti-drug agencies, cyber security and intelligence agencies, for decisive and prompt action.
The MAC has earned the trust of its constituents and it must continue to work 24X7 as a platform for pro-active and real-time sharing of actionable intelligence, amongst various stakeholders, including last-mile responders, he said.
He also said the MAC framework was poised to undergo a major technical and operational revamp to increase its reach and effectiveness.
Published 19 July 2024, 14:32 IST