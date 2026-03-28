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Amit Shah defamation case: Application filed in court for voice sample of Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's lawyers registered their objections to this demand. The next hearing in the matter is fixed for April 6, Pandey said.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsAmit ShahRahul GandhiUttar Pradeshdefamation case

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