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Amit Shah directs committee on demographic change to study border districts

It will also study the possible causes of demographic changes, such as cross-border activities (including illegal immigration), economic opportunities, and other socio-environmental factors.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 10:33 IST
India NewsAmit Shah

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