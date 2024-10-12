Amit Shah greets RSS volunteers on its foundation day

'Heartiest greetings to all the volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on its foundation day. The organisation is a unique symbol of discipline and patriotism. @RSSorg, since its inception, has been doing a remarkable job of protecting Indian culture and organising the youth and inculcating the ideas of patriotism in them,' Shah wrote on 'X'.