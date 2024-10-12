Amit Shah greets RSS volunteers on its foundation day
'Heartiest greetings to all the volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on its foundation day. The organisation is a unique symbol of discipline and patriotism. @RSSorg, since its inception, has been doing a remarkable job of protecting Indian culture and organising the youth and inculcating the ideas of patriotism in them,' Shah wrote on 'X'.
अनुशासन और देशभक्ति के अद्वितीय प्रतीक, राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के सभी स्वयंसेवकों को स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।@RSSorg अपनी स्थापना से ही भारतीय संस्कृति की रक्षा व युवाओं को संगठित कर उनमें राष्ट्रभक्ति के विचारों को सींचने का उल्लेखनीय कार्य कर रहा है। एक ओर RSS… pic.twitter.com/TEXWi4H2Au