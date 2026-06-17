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'Amit Shah launching onslaught on Opposition, will not succeed in ultimate objective': Congress

The opposition party said Shah's allurements are enticing a number of those who were elected just two years ago on a strong anti-BJP agenda to now join the BJP.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsAmit ShahCongressIndian PoliticsOpposition

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