Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Amit Shah likely to reply to debate on no-confidence motion against Speaker Birla

The discussion on the no-confidence motion was supposed to take up on Monday but it did not happen due to the repeated adjournments of the House following protests by the opposition.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 12:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 12:57 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian PoliticsOm Birla

Follow us on :

Follow Us