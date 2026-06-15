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Amit Shah masterminded 'illegal' breakaway of TMC MPs: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that decency, decorum, and devotion to constitutional values and principles remain vulnerable and threatened every day Shah continues in office.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 12:03 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 12:03 IST
India NewsAmit ShahCongressTMCIndia PoliticsJairam Ramesh

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