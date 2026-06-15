Amit Shah masterminded 'illegal' breakaway of TMC MPs: Congress

<p>New Delhi: A day after 20 rebel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a> MPs merged with a little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), the Congress on Monday alleged that "a desperate" Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit%20shah">Amit Shah</a> "masterminded the illegal breakaway" of the lawmakers and the move is part of a "strategy to engineer" a two-third majority for the NDA in the Lok Sabha.</p><p>"Decency, decorum, and devotion to Constitutional values and principles remain vulnerable and threatened every day he continues in office," General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said on 'X'. The rebel MPs had met Speaker Om Birla on Sunday evening and demanded that they be allowed separate seating as they were merging with NCPI.</p><p>Ramesh said the "desperate" Union Home Minister, who is "an absolute disgrace to the position" once held by Sardar Vallabhai Patel, has taken Indian democracy to "new lows in a shameless manner".</p><p>"He has masterminded the illegal breakaway of 20 TMC MPs and their wholly questionable fusion with an unheard of and reportedly registered but unrecognised political outfit formed just three years back," he said.</p>. <p>"The NCPI could end up becoming the second largest in the NDA, ahead of even the long-established and long-experienced TDP and JD(U), who should actually be "protesting their downgrade through such underhand tactics and in such a disgusting manner", he added.</p><p>"This bizarre move is part of the Union Home Minister’s strategy to engineer a two-third majority for the NDA in the Lok Sabha," Ramesh said.</p>