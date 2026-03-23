Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Amit Shah meets Oppn leaders to build consensus on Women's Reservation Bill

The bill is expected to be introduced this weekend.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 17:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 17:24 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us