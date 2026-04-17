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Amit Shah tears into Congress, its allies as bill to amend women’s quota law fails Lok Sabha test

The home minister also warned the Congress and other parties which opposed the bill that this insult to “Nari Shakti” will travel far and wide.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 16:27 IST
India NewsAmit ShahCongressIndian PoliticsLok Sabha

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