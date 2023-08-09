Amit Shah urges Opposition not to politicise Manipur issue

Mounting a strong defense of the Modi government during the discussion of the no-trust vote in the Lok Sabha, union minister for home affairs Minister Amit Shah urged the opposition not to politicize the issue and defended Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, saying that he has been cooperating with the Centre to bring the situation under control.

“Only when a CM stops cooperating with the Centre, should he be changed. The present CM has been cooperating with us. The chief secretary, DGP and security advisor were all changed within a day of the violence erupting,” Shah said.