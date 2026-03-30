<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Lok Sabha speech on the Naxal problem was outstanding.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Shah delivered a speech replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on 'Efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism (LWE)'.</p>.<p>"This is an outstanding speech by the Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah Ji, filled with important facts, historical context and the efforts of our Government in the last decade," Modi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>For decades, the prime minister said, the "retrograde Maoist ideology" hurt the development of several regions, and the Left Wing Extremism has ruined the future of countless youngsters.</p>.India now free of Naxalism but Rahul has become one due to proximity to Maoists: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.<p>"In the last decade, our Government has worked towards uprooting this menace and at the same time ensuring the fruits of development reach areas affected by Naxalism. We will keep focusing on furthering good governance and ensuring peace and prosperity for all," he said.</p>.<p>Shah, in his speech, declared the country Naxal-free, with the apex body of the Maoists and the central structure almost completely dismantled. He also accused the Congress of doing "nothing" to end the long spell of violence perpetrated by the ultras.</p>.<p>The minister also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been seen multiple times publicly with the Naxal sympathisers, and even posted on X videos sympathetic to the Maoists.</p>.<p>He claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi accepted the support of the Naxals in the 1970 election in then undivided Andhra Pradesh, and she remained influenced by the Maoist ideology.</p>.<p>"Experts say without the support of those in power, the Red Corridor could not have been created," he said.</p>.<p>The debate was held a day before the deadline declared by Shah for the elimination of Naxal violence.</p>.<p>Last year, Shah had announced that the LWE would end in the country by March 31, 2026. </p>