Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Amit Shah's speech on Naxal issue outstanding: PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Shah delivered a speech replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on 'Efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism (LWE)'.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 17:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us