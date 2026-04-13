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Amitabh Bachchan mourns Asha Bhosle's demise

Bachchan shared a note on his personal blog on Sunday as he paid tribute to the late singer.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsAmitabh BachchanTrendingAsha Bhosle

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