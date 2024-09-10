Amitav Ghosh shortlisted for 2024 British Academy Book Prize

London: Renowned Indian author Amitav Ghosh was on Tuesday shortlisted for the British Academy Book Prize for Global Cultural Understanding 2024, a leading international non-fiction prize worth GBP 25,000 now in its 12th year.

Ghosh’s ‘Smoke and Ashes: Opium's Hidden Histories’ is in the running along with five other international titles for the prize open to authors of any nationality based anywhere in the world and working in any language, provided that the nominated work is available in the English language.

The Kolkata-born author, who is based in the US, was hailed by the judges for his “storytelling skills to bring to life this highly readable travelogue, memoir and history”.