<p>Ahmedabad: Citing increase in overall cost of operation and production, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and other related products under the brand name 'Amul', on Wednesday hiked the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/milk">milk</a> price Rs 2 per litre.</p><p>"The price hike is being done due to increase in overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year. Our member unions have also increased farmers' procurement price by Rs 30 per kg fat which is 3.7 per cent increase over May'25," a release said.</p>.Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre across India, effective May 14.<p>It said that an increase of Rs 2 per litre is approximately 2.5-3.5% per litre which is lower than the average food inflation. The release also mentions the last increase was a year ago in May 2025. </p><p>"Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. The price virions shall help in sustaining rumenerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," it added. </p>