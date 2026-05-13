Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Amul hikes milk price by Rs 2/litre citing rise in input costs

It said that an increase of Rs 2 per litre is approximately 2.5-3.5% per litre which is lower than the average food inflation.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 16:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsAmulMilk

Follow us on :

Follow Us