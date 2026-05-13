<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amul">Amul</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mother-dairy">Mother Dairy</a> on Wednesday hiked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/milk">milk</a> prices by Rs 2 per litre across India, effective May 14, due to rising input costs.</p><p>The milk price hike is likely to impact food inflation and pinch the budget of middle-class consumers.</p><p>The last price increase was effected on May 1, 2025.</p><p>Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells products under the Amul brand, in a statement said that it has "increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre in major milk selling variants/packs across India effective from May 14".</p>.<p>It also said that the increase translates to about 2.5-3.5 per cent per litre, which is lower than the average food inflation.</p>.<p>GCMMF said, "The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year."</p>.Hike in milk price necessary, will be implemented: Milma.<p>According to the revised rates for Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh for a 500 ml pack, slim N variant will cost Rs 27, Taaza Rs 30, cow milk Rs 31 and gold Rs 36. Buffalo milk price has been increased by Rs 4 per litre to Rs 80.</p>.<p>GCMMF said that Amul, as a policy, passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers.</p><p>It also asserted that the price revision will help sustain remunerative milk prices to milk producers and encourage them to produce more milk.</p>.<p>The total turnover of the Amul brand rose 11 per cent in the 2025-26 fiscal to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone on higher demand for dairy products.</p>.<p>The turnover of GCMMF rose 11.4 per cent to Rs 73,450 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 65,911 crore in the preceding financial year.</p>.<p>GCMMF is the world's largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative with 3.6 million farmers, responsible for marketing Amul milk and milk products across 50-plus countries.</p>.<p>It collects 31 million litres of milk every day and distributes annually over 24 billion packs of Amul products, which include milk, butter, cheese, ghee, and ice cream, among others.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>