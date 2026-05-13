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Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre across India, effective May 14

GCMMF said that the price revision will help sustain remunerative milk prices to milk producers and encourage them to produce more milk.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:34 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 14:34 IST
India NewsAmulMother DairyMilk price

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