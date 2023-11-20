Amway generated proceeds of crime of over Rs 4,000 cr through MLM scheme: ED

The ED said in its probe, it found that Amway was promoting a pyramid scheme 'in the guise of' direct selling.

"Instead of selling goods directly to the end consumer, Amway floated a multi-level marketing scheme of members and introduced many intermediaries in the name of distributors," it said.

"The scheme does not focus on sale of products but survives primarily on enrolling members," the ED said.

The agency said once a newcomer is convinced to pay money through someone who has referred him or her to the company, he or she becomes a representative, and to earn commission, he or she has to enrol new members.