Anaesthetist not criminally liable for nurse's procedural error after duty hours: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ruled that an anaesthetist cannot be held criminally liable for a subsequent procedural error by a staff nurse leading to a patient’s death once her duty hours have ended.</p><p>A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale quashed criminal proceedings under Section 304-A IPC against anaesthetist Dr Supriya Kumari M C in a case stemming from a patient’s death in 2002 following piles surgery. </p><p>The court held there was no prima facie evidence of gross rash or negligent conduct on the part of the off-duty anaesthetist. </p>.Doctor's legal heirs can be sued for medical negligence after his death, says Supreme Court.<p>It reiterated the high threshold for criminal medical negligence laid down in the Jacob Mathew case and observed that any lapse, if at all, amounted to a civil deficiency in service.</p><p>"An anaesthetist whose duty hours have concluded cannot be held criminally liable for a subsequent procedural error committed by a staff nurse. Even if she suggested a painkiller over the phone, such an act constitutes standard medical advice for postoperative pain, not gross criminal recklessness," the bench said.</p><p>The court emphasised that criminal liability under Section 304-A IPC requires a direct and proximate nexus (causa causans) between the alleged negligent act and the death. </p><p>It clarified that the nurse’s failure to properly administer the epidural injection might constitute a deficiency in service but lacked the gross culpability or mens rea needed for criminal prosecution.</p><p>The bench also noted the mandatory requirement that before initiating criminal prosecution against a doctor, the investigating officer must obtain an independent medical opinion, preferably from a specialist in the relevant field.</p>.Bengaluru: Victoria panel rules out doctor negligence in patient’s death.<p>The incident occurred at Dhanalakshmi Hospital, Kannur, in May 2002. Patient K P Muralidhar underwent piles surgery on May 29. His condition deteriorated in the post-operative ward, and he died on May 30, 2002, at around 4 am.</p><p>The anaesthetist, who had completed her duty, was allegedly consulted over the phone and suggested pain relief. </p><p>The prosecution claimed the nurse administered an epidural injection following this advice, but improper administration led to complications that triggered a fatal heart attack.</p><p>Notably, the initial FIR filed by the patient’s brother did not name the appellant doctor. She was later implicated in a second charge sheet. </p><p>An expert panel had blamed gross negligence by hospital staff.</p><p>The court gave significant weight to the fact that the appellant had been fully exonerated by the consumer forum in a related case. </p><p>The deceased’s family had challenged only the quantum of compensation before the State Commission but accepted the doctor’s exoneration, making it final.</p><p>The bench pointed out inconsistencies in the nurse’s statements and the flawed composition of the expert panel, which did not include an anaesthetist. </p><p>It described the panel’s conclusions regarding the appellant as “medically absurd,” especially holding an off-duty doctor liable for not monitoring the drug’s effect hours after her shift ended.</p><p>The court further noted that the patient had an underlying 80 per cent blockage in his coronary artery, which was asymptomatic. </p><p>The immediate cause of death was acute coronary insufficiency triggered by stress from post-operative pain. </p><p>Attributing this to the off-duty anaesthetist stretched the doctrine of proximate cause too far, the bench observed.</p><p>Allowing the appeal against the Kerala High Court’s order of October 16, 2024, the court quashed the criminal proceedings against the doctor, discharging her from all charges.</p>