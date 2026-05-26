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Anaesthetist not criminally liable for nurse's procedural error after duty hours: Supreme Court

The court held there was no prima facie evidence of gross rash or negligent conduct on the part of the off-duty anaesthetist.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 16:31 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtanaesthesia

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