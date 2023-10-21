Anand Mahindra shares story about his 'Made in India' phone

Google has unveiled plans to produce its Pixel smartphones in India, a huge development for the country's tech sector. Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, was elated to hear the news and responded with enthusiasm and a sense of national pride.
Indian Tech & Infra account on X (formerly Twitter) shared the news of Google's manufacturing initiative. It said that Google would kickstart its Pixel smartphone production in India, starting with the latest model set to be rolled out in 2024. The post also featured an image of Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Anand Mahindra replied to the news by sharing an interesting story about his encounter with a salesperson at a Verizon store in the United States, where he revealed that his iPhone 15 was 'Made in India'.
He was delighted to see the salesperson's apparent surprise, which demonstrated the global recognition and quality of products being manufactured in India.
He also said that he will switch to an Indian-manufactured Pixel when it rolls out and added that there won’t be any raised eyebrows at that time, because by then India will have been globally acknowledged as a manufacturing powerhouse.
“I recently was in a Verizon store in the US to get a local sim and proudly informed the salesperson that my iPhone 15 was made in India. It was a particular pleasure to see his raised eyebrows! I also have a Google Pixel. I will switch to the India-made version when it’s out. So I’ll be able to tell them my Pixel is made in India too… But there probably won’t be any raised eyebrows at that time because by then India will have been globally acknowledged as a manufacturing powerhouse” wrote Anand Mahindra.
The post by Anand Mahindra has more than 1 million views and many reactions. People responded by saying how India is emerging as a manufacturing powerhouse.