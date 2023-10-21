Anand Mahindra shares story about his 'Made in India' phone

Google has unveiled plans to produce its Pixel smartphones in India, a huge development for the country's tech sector. Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, was elated to hear the news and responded with enthusiasm and a sense of national pride.

Indian Tech & Infra account on X (formerly Twitter) shared the news of Google's manufacturing initiative. It said that Google would kickstart its Pixel smartphone production in India, starting with the latest model set to be rolled out in 2024. The post also featured an image of Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Anand Mahindra replied to the news by sharing an interesting story about his encounter with a salesperson at a Verizon store in the United States, where he revealed that his iPhone 15 was 'Made in India'.

He was delighted to see the salesperson's apparent surprise, which demonstrated the global recognition and quality of products being manufactured in India.