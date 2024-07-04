Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mameru ceremony: A family affair

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities have begun with a lavish ‘Mameru’ ceremony at the Antilia in Mumbai on June 3. 'Mameru' also called 'Mosalu' is a traditional ceremony celebrated in Gujarati culture a few days before the wedding. During the ceremony, the groom’s mother’s family visit the residence to bless the couple with gifts and offerings. The groom’s maternal uncles and family present the bride and groom a traditional set of gifts known as 'Mameru'. Here are some pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mameru ceremony.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 05:35 IST
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 05:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Nita Ambani welcomes her mother mother Purnima Dalal and her sister Mamta Dalal during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at his residence in Mumbai.

Nita Ambani welcomes her mother mother Purnima Dalal and her sister Mamta Dalal during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at his residence in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani during a ceremony ahead of the wedding of their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at Antilia, in Mumbai.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani during a ceremony ahead of the wedding of their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at Antilia, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during a ceremony ahead of their wedding, at Antilia, in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during a ceremony ahead of their wedding, at Antilia, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Mukesh Ambani and Ajay Piramal pose for a picture with their grandchildren during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at Ambani's residence in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani and Ajay Piramal pose for a picture with their grandchildren during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at Ambani's residence in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with daughter Isha Ambani and grandchildren during a pre-wedding ceremony ahead of the wedding of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at Antilia, in Mumbai.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with daughter Isha Ambani and grandchildren during a pre-wedding ceremony ahead of the wedding of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at Antilia, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Mukesh Ambani flanked by his son-in-law, Anand Piramal, and son, Akash Ambani, during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at his residence in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani flanked by his son-in-law, Anand Piramal, and son, Akash Ambani, during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at his residence in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Mukesh Ambani and granddaughter Aadiya during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at his residence in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani and granddaughter Aadiya during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at his residence in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

A band plays drums during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai.

A band plays drums during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani with Radhika Merchant during a pre-wedding ceremony ahead of the latter’s wedding with Anant Ambani, at Antilia, in Mumbai.

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani with Radhika Merchant during a pre-wedding ceremony ahead of the latter’s wedding with Anant Ambani, at Antilia, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with daughter Isha Ambani and grandchildren during the pre-wedding ceremony ahead of the wedding of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at Antilia, in Mumbai.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with daughter Isha Ambani and grandchildren during the pre-wedding ceremony ahead of the wedding of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at Antilia, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 July 2024, 05:35 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsAnant AmbaniRadhika MerchantTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT