Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mameru ceremony: A family affair

Nita Ambani welcomes her mother mother Purnima Dalal and her sister Mamta Dalal during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at his residence in Mumbai.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani during a ceremony ahead of the wedding of their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at Antilia, in Mumbai.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during a ceremony ahead of their wedding, at Antilia, in Mumbai.
Mukesh Ambani and Ajay Piramal pose for a picture with their grandchildren during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at Ambani's residence in Mumbai.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with daughter Isha Ambani and grandchildren during a pre-wedding ceremony ahead of the wedding of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at Antilia, in Mumbai.
Mukesh Ambani flanked by his son-in-law, Anand Piramal, and son, Akash Ambani, during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at his residence in Mumbai.
Mukesh Ambani and granddaughter Aadiya during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at his residence in Mumbai.
A band plays drums during the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai.
Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani with Radhika Merchant during a pre-wedding ceremony ahead of the latter’s wedding with Anant Ambani, at Antilia, in Mumbai.
Published 04 July 2024, 05:35 IST