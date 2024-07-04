Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mameru ceremony: A family affair

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities have begun with a lavish ‘Mameru’ ceremony at the Antilia in Mumbai on June 3. 'Mameru' also called 'Mosalu' is a traditional ceremony celebrated in Gujarati culture a few days before the wedding. During the ceremony, the groom’s mother’s family visit the residence to bless the couple with gifts and offerings. The groom’s maternal uncles and family present the bride and groom a traditional set of gifts known as 'Mameru'. Here are some pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mameru ceremony.