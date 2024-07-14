Anant Ambani gifts customised luxury watches worth Rs 2 cr to groomsmen

Just when you thought the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant grand wedding saga has finally come to an end, a viral video from the wedding ceremony showed that the billionaire gifted luxury watches worth around Rs 2 crore to some select guests.
The video that went viral on social media platforms on Saturday showed guests, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan flaunting the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watches which were reportedly customised by the Ambanis for the groom's close friends.
Actor Ranveer Singh and Meezan Jafri were also spotted wearing the limited edition watch.
According to the Audemars Piguet website, the watch features a 18-carat pink gold case, glareproofed sapphire crystal and caseback. The dial of the watch is 41 mm, blue in colour with “Grande Tapisserie” pattern. The watch has a 20 m water resistance with hours, minutes, perpetual calendar, week of the year counter and moonphase. The bracelet of the watch is also 18-carat pink gold with AP folding clasp.
Anant Ambani, son of chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, got married to his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12.
The 67-year-old business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is, at present, the world's 11th richest man with a net worth of $ 119 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
Published 14 July 2024, 14:09 IST