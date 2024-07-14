Anant Ambani gifts customised luxury watches worth Rs 2 cr to groomsmen

According to the Audemars Piguet website, the watch features a 18-carat pink gold case, glareproofed sapphire crystal and caseback. The dial of the watch is 41 mm, blue in colour with “Grande Tapisserie” pattern. The watch has a 20 m water resistance with hours, minutes, perpetual calendar, week of the year counter and moonphase. The bracelet of the watch is also 18-carat pink gold with AP folding clasp.

Anant Ambani, son of chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, got married to his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12.

The 67-year-old business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is, at present, the world's 11th richest man with a net worth of $ 119 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.