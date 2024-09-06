Anant Ambani presents 20-kg Gold crown worth Rs. 15 crore to Lalbaugcha Raja

Reacting to this news, Balasaheb Sudam Kamble, President, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, said: "Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Ltd and Founder of Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has made significant contributions to our Mandal for over 15 years. This year, Anant has graciously donated a 20-kg Gold Crown worth Rs. 16 Crore for the idol of Lalbaugcha Raja. His unwavering, selfless support has always been invaluable to the Mandal. We are truly honoured to have him as our Principal Advisor for the Working Committee"

"This year, Anant Ambani has been unanimously chosen as the Principal Advisor of our Working Committee by the Mandal's members. Renowned for his philanthropic contributions across religious, social, cultural, and medical sectors, his generosity includes donations like 24 dialysis machines, 86 computers for Lokmanya Tilak Computer Centre, and aid during the Sangli, Satara, and Kolhapur floods. Every year, he also ensures water and refreshments for Ganesh devotees," concluded Kamble.

Situated at Putlabai Chawl in Mumbai, this pandal was established in 1934 and every year, the pandal attracts lakhs of devotees. Continuing its tradition, this year too, the Lalbaugcha Raja Public Ganeshotsav Mandal is celebrating the Ganeshotsav of Lalbaugcha Raja from Saturday, September 7, 2024, to Tuesday, September 17, 2024.