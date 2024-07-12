Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant marriage: Most extravagant weddings in India

Weddings in India go beyond the union of two individuals, serving as a testament to family honour and social stature. From palatial venues to intricate decor, from live entertainment to gourmet cuisine, every detail is meticulously planned to create an unforgettable experience. Here, we list five of the most extravagant weddings in India that have made history.