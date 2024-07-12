Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant marriage: Most extravagant weddings in India

Isha Ambani, daughter of the richest man in India, tied the knot with Piramal Group Executive Director Anand Piramal in a lavish celebration that reportedly cost over Rs 700 crore in 2018.
The double wedding of Sushanto and Seemanto Roy, sons of the late Sahara Group Chief Subrata Roy, in 2004 was among the most extravagant weddings in India. Held in Lucknow, the event cost over INR 550 crore and hosted more than 11,000 guests.
The 2016 wedding of Brahmani Reddy, the only daughter of former politician and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy, to Rajeev Reddy, son of Hyderabad-based business tycoon Vikram Dev Reddy, was a lavish affair costing Rs 500 crore. The grand five-day celebrations took place at Bangalore Palace and were attended by approximately 50,000 guests.
The wedding of Vanisha Mittal, daughter of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, and Amit Bhatia was a fairy-tale event. Held in 2004, the six-day extravaganza took place at some of Paris’ most iconic landmarks and cost a staggering Rs 240 crore.
