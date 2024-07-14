Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Here's what Reliance employees got as gifts

The nation witnessed the grand wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, on July 12 in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by stars from Bollywood, Hollywood as well as several politicians from across the nation.

Amid the wedding celebrations, as a generous gesture, the Ambani family gifted special boxes filled with sweets and Haldiram’s snacks to Reliance employees.

Several of them took to the internet and posted pictures and videos as they received the hamper on social media, highlighting the perks of working for the Ambanis.