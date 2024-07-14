Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Here's what Reliance employees got as gifts

The nation witnessed the grand wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, on July 12 in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by stars from Bollywood, Hollywood as well as several politicians from across the nation.
Amid the wedding celebrations, as a generous gesture, the Ambani family gifted special boxes filled with sweets and Haldiram’s snacks to Reliance employees.
Several of them took to the internet and posted pictures and videos as they received the hamper on social media, highlighting the perks of working for the Ambanis.
On the occasion of Anant Ambani's wedding, they has distributed sweets in all the Reliance owned companies.#AmbaniWedding #Jio pic.twitter.com/cTPQg4KR1f— Parashar (@arparashara) July 9, 2024
The red gift boxes included four packets of Haldiram’s namkeen--------- aloo bhujia, sev, and lite chiwda, a box of sweets and a silver coin.
A mass wedding of 50 couples was organised earlier by Nita and Mukesh Ambani, ahead of their younger son’s wedding. The couples were given a cheque for Rs 1 lakh, gold and silver ornaments, groceries as well as other household items from the Ambanis.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dressed up to the nines for the blessing ceremony of the newlyweds on Sunday.
It was just another day in what already has been months-long celebrations to mark the lavish wedding of Anant, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, with pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika. They tied the knot on Friday.
The blessing ceremony was held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday.
Bachchan, dressed in a colourful kurta-pyjama and a shawl, arrived on the green carpet with granddaughter Navya Nanda in a white saree and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda in a black bandhgala.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reached the venue with Aaradhya Bachchan and posed for a phalanx of photographers.
Shah Rukh graced the green carpet with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber. Salman, who looked dapper in a blue suit, made a solo entry.
According to videos doing social media rounds, Kim Kardashian opted for a custom-made stylised and embroidered dusty rose sheer saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani and Khloe was draped in a custom-made rani pink lehenga choli created by Manish Malhotra. Both shared reels on their Instagram Stories admiring their outfits and "insane" diamond jewellery.
With PTI inputs