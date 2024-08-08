Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's lavish honeymoon reportedly costs ₹16 lakh per night

After enjoying few games at the Paris Olympics 2024, the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are in off to Costa Rica for their honeymoon, reports a Costa Rican publication.
According to The Tico Times, quoting the General Directorate of Migration, the newlyweds arrived in Costa Rica on August 1. Reportedly, Anant and Radhika are spending some quality time at the luxury Four Seasons resort known as Casa Las Olas, as reported.
The report further states that Anant and Radhika’s hotel is a six-bedroom, 18,475-square-foot luxury residence, with the entire villa costing Rs 16,000,00 per night excluding additional resort fees and taxes.
The plush property also includes a fully equipped room with comfy beds and reading books, a state-of-the-art media room, a gym, and a spacious outdoor entertainment area with a 100-foot (30.48-meter) swimming pool.
After four months of star-studded pre-wedding celebration, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India's richest man, married Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai - one of the biggest weddings in recent times.
Desiring additional luxury, guests can enjoy the services of a private chef, a personal bar, and a personal trainer for yoga and meditation.
Published 08 August 2024, 12:54 IST