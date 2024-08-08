Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's lavish honeymoon reportedly costs ₹16 lakh per night

The report further states that Anant and Radhika’s hotel is a six-bedroom, 18,475-square-foot luxury residence, with the entire villa costing Rs 16,000,00 per night excluding additional resort fees and taxes.

The plush property also includes a fully equipped room with comfy beds and reading books, a state-of-the-art media room, a gym, and a spacious outdoor entertainment area with a 100-foot (30.48-meter) swimming pool.

After four months of star-studded pre-wedding celebration, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India's richest man, married Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai - one of the biggest weddings in recent times.

Desiring additional luxury, guests can enjoy the services of a private chef, a personal bar, and a personal trainer for yoga and meditation.