Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's wedding: Celebs arrive in style

The much-in-love couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities began at 3 pm on Friday. With the baraat and safa tying ceremony at Antilia, the 'ladke wale' proceeded towards the wedding venue, Jio World Centre. The D-Day functions started with a 'lagna' ceremony following which the 'varmala' ceremony will happen at 8 pm. Anant and Radhika will tie the knot in the holy hour of 'Lagna Vidhi' at 9:30 pm.