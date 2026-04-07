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Anant Ambani visits Guruvayur Temple; contributes Rs 6 crore in donations,

He also pledged pledged an additional Rs12 crore for the restoration of the historic East Gopuram at Rajarajeshwaram Temple.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 12:58 IST

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