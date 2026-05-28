Anbumani urges Tamil Nadu govt to conduct caste survey immediately

<p>Chennai: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a caste-based population survey immediately.</p>.<p>"The Pattali Makkal Katchi has repeatedly urged that Tamil Nadu should conduct a caste-based population survey, to be termed as 'social justice survey,' with the explicit aim of safeguarding social justice", he said in a statement here.</p>.<p>Claiming that there is no logistical or legal difficulty for the Tamil Nadu government in conducting such a survey, the PMK leader said that the state must recognise this.</p>.Census 2027 to enumerate caste-wise population: Centre.<p>He said that Karnataka’s 2025 caste survey cost the exchequer Rs 635 crore, and caste, education, economic status, employment and related details for 59.0 million people, out of the total population of 62.6 million, were gathered.</p>.<p>"Tamil Nadu can undertake a similar survey, calling it 'social justice survey' using the same methodology," former Union minister said.</p>.<p>Undertaking a similar survey in Tamil Nadu may cost Rs 700 crore, and it may not be an impediment, given the fiscal strength of the state, Anbumani added.</p>.Questions on caste to be notified before second phase of census: Govt.<p>The Central government’s caste census will collect only OBC caste details in addition to previously gathered information, which will serve merely to identify caste groups but will not reveal the broader social conditions, Anbumani pointed out. </p>