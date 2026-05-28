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Anbumani urges Tamil Nadu govt to conduct caste survey immediately

Claiming that there is no logistical or legal difficulty for the government in conducting such a survey, the PMK leader said that the state must recognise this.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 10:09 IST
Tamil NaduIndiaOBCTamil Nadu Newssurvey

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