Andaman jetty worker arrested for leaking defence info to Pakistani woman

Port Blair: A private jetty worker was arrested on the charge of leaking sensitive information about the Andaman and Nicobar Command, Naval ship schedules and its movements to a woman believed to be in Pakistan, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, P Waseem alias Monu, was arrested from his residence at Bambooflat in South Andaman district on Wednesday following a tip-off from intelligence agencies, Superintendent of Police of CID, Rajeev Ranjan, said.

A case has been registered at PS Central Crime Station, CID under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

“On investigation, it was revealed Waseem had shared sensitive information related to national security with a woman believed to be based in Pakistan. Their communication over social media revealed details on Naval ship schedules and movements,” Ranjan told PTI.

It was also found that the two became friends on social media and she persuaded him to share crucial information about the Andaman and Nicobar Command, affecting national security.

“He is in police remand now. His links are being investigated to know the involvement of any other people in this case,” Ranjan said.

In October last year, two contractual employees of the highly protected Naval Ship Repair Yard in Port Blair were arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information about the Andaman and Nicobar Command to a Dubai-based woman.