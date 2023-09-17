Andaman MP threatens hunger strike, mass agitation if NH 4 not repaired by Sep 30

'I personally travelled through NH-4 in a government bus and it was scary. The condition of the highway is not only pathetic but also life-threatening. Despite repeated reminders, nothing has been done for the repair of the road. I have decided to go on a hunger strike on October 1 and mass agitations if the 'non-motorable' National Highway-4 was not repaired by September 30,' the Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP said.