Andamans L-G orders financial benefits for 'Daily Rated Mazdoors'

It also said that "In order to rationalise the workforce and to curtail unnecessary financial burden the government, henceforth, fresh DRM even against the existing slots of DRMs who have since left, shall not be engaged by any department on its own level." Speaking to PTI, Advocate Gopala Binnu Kumar, who appeared on behalf of the DRMs association (Andaman Sarvajanik Nirman Vibhag Mazdoor Sangh), said, "Today, we have a hearing at the Supreme Court regarding the matter. I have seen Lt Governor’s notification but let’s see when it is going to be implemented." There are nearly 4000 DRMs (who didn’t get the benefits) in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and as per Supreme Court order in 1986 the DRMs discharging their duties at par with regular employees are entitled for the financial benefit of 1/30th pay plus Dearness Allowances.