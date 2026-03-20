<p>Sri Vijaya Puram: A tribal delegation from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands met Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> in New Delhi and raised concern over the proposed Great Nicobar Infrastructure project.</p>.<p>During the interaction on Thursday, the delegation expressed apprehensions about the potential adverse impact of the project on the fragile ecosystem of Great Nicobar Island and its indigenous tribal communities, according to a Congress statement issued here.</p>.<p>The delegation stressed that while development is essential, it must not come at the cost of ecological degradation or displacement and marginalisation of the tribal population. The members sought a balanced and sustainable approach that prioritises environmental conservation and safeguards the traditional rights and livelihoods of the native communities.</p>.NGT finds 'no good reason to interfere', clears Rs 80,000 crore controversial Great Nicobar project.<p>The delegation comprises members of the Tribal Council from Nicobar District, while Dr Vikrant Bhuria, national chairman of the All India Adivasi Congress, was also present at the meeting with Gandhi.</p>.<p>"The Leader of the Opposition (in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha"> Lok Sabha</a>) gave a patient hearing to the delegation, acknowledging the gravity of the issues presented. He assured them that the concerns would be raised at appropriate fora," one of the tribal leaders from Great Nicobar said.</p>.<p>Gandhi also conveyed his intention to visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to directly engage with the people and better understand the ground realities, he said. </p>