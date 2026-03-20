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Andaman's tribal delegation meets Rahul Gandhi, raises concern over Great Nicobar project

The delegation stressed that while development is essential, it must not come at the cost of ecological degradation or displacement and marginalisation of the tribal population
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 05:42 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 05:42 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiAndaman and Nicobar Islands

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