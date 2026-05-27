Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accuses Tribal Affairs Minister of ignoring tribal rights in the Great Nicobar project.
Key points
• FRA violations alleged
Jairam Ramesh claims the Great Nicobar project violates the Forest Rights Act, 2006 by ignoring tribal rights and failing to obtain informed consent.
• Tribal land de-notification
The project seeks to de-notify 84.10 sq km of tribal reserve land under the 1956 Regulation, contradicting claims of no displacement.
• Strategic importance disputed
Ramesh argues the project's strategic benefits are overstated and suggests alternatives like expanding INS Baaz instead.
• Ministry's inaction highlighted
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is criticised for accepting claims of the Andaman and Nicobar administration without independent verification.
• Judicial intervention sought
Ramesh urges the ministry to ensure strict FRA compliance in the pending Calcutta High Court case to protect tribal rights.
Key statistics
130.75 sq km
Forest area diverted in Phase I
84.10 sq km
Tribal reserve land de-notified
November 18, 2020
Date of NoC issued by Tribal Affairs Ministry
February 19, 2025
Date of Calcutta High Court affidavit
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 27 May 2026, 05:29 IST