Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accuses Tribal Affairs Minister of ignoring tribal rights in the Great Nicobar project.

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Key points

• FRA violations alleged Jairam Ramesh claims the Great Nicobar project violates the Forest Rights Act, 2006 by ignoring tribal rights and failing to obtain informed consent.

• Tribal land de-notification The project seeks to de-notify 84.10 sq km of tribal reserve land under the 1956 Regulation, contradicting claims of no displacement.

• Strategic importance disputed Ramesh argues the project's strategic benefits are overstated and suggests alternatives like expanding INS Baaz instead.

• Ministry's inaction highlighted The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is criticised for accepting claims of the Andaman and Nicobar administration without independent verification.