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Homeindiaandaman and nicobar islands

'Benefitting Gautam Adani to build casinos': Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Great Nicobar Project

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said he stands for ecologically balanced development and no amount of profit is worth destroying what can never be recovered.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiAndaman and Nicobar IslandsGautam Adani

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