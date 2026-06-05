'Benefitting Gautam Adani to build casinos': Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Great Nicobar Project

<p>New Delhi: Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday intensified his opposition to the Great Nicobar Island Project, describing the claims that it is about defence as a “lie” and alleging that the Modi government is hiding behind the military to benefit Gautam Adani to build hotels and casinos on India's “most irreplaceable ecological land”.</p><p>Releasing a 16:04 minute video based on his visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on April 28 during which he interacted with local residents and tribals and dived into coral reefs, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said he stands for ecologically balanced development and no amount of profit is worth destroying what can never be recovered.</p><p>Coinciding with the World Environment Day, he also launched an online petition against the project, asking whether people want rainforests to be “bulldozed for casinos, coral reefs erased from maps and tribal communities pushed off their land” or whether India’s natural heritage is protected, tribal communities are safe and progress works with nature and not against it.</p>.Great Nicobar project not about defence, transshipment port but aimed at helping one businessman, alleges Rahul Gandhi.<p>“The Modi government is destroying Great Nicobar Island. More than 1.5 crore trees, ancient coral reefs, irreplaceable rainforests are being destroyed – to profit one businessman. This is your inheritance (which) they are bulldozing. And only you can stop them. Sign the petition,” he said.</p>.<p>He said, the Modi government and BJP tells people that the Great Nicobar Project is about defence. “It is not. Expand INS Baaz – we will back the government fully. The Navy has been asking for expansion for five years – it has been ignored,” he said.</p><p>He said the government also says that the project is about a transhipment port but it is not. “What it actually is 1.5 crore trees felled. Coral reefs erased from official maps. Soldiers and tribals displaced – so one businessman can build hotels and casinos on India’s most irreplaceable ecological land,” he claimed on 'X'.</p><p>In the video titled 'This is What Modi Doesn't Want You to See', he accused the Modi government of hiding behind the armed forces to benefit Adani. “What is the plan? The plan is that you cut these thousands and thousands of trees and you illegally ship them out and you make billions and billions of dollars. And you use that money to build your hotels, your casinos and your real estate. That is what is going on," he said.</p>.<p>"INS Baaz is also on the coast. The point is that they want to help Mr Adani and these criminals are hiding behind the Navy, behind the forces, to steal Indian land. They are saying they want to build a transshipment port but it is a non-starter as they are already building a port in Kerala, which is on the mainland so that is the first lie," he said.</p><p>He also said the government should explain how hotels and rest houses come into the defence of our country and how they are co-related. The other lie that they are telling is that this forest is 145 trees per hectare and this forest has 145 trees in a few metres. The problem is you want to steal 1.5 crore trees each of which costs 3 lakh rupees and fund your little real estate," he said.</p><p>"So don't give me this nonsense about the defence of India. Every single BJP person who is spreading this is trying to protect Adani, his interests and his link with the PM (Narendra Modi)," he added.</p>