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Fiction of consent in Great Nicobar

The draft ‘Comprehensive Tribal Welfare Plan’, circulated for consultation on March 13, is a flawed proposal riddled with contradictions, vague assurances, inadequate clarity on critical processes, and fundamental legal and practical flaws.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 13:16 IST
India NewsAndaman and Nicobar Islands

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