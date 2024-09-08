Gradual integration of Andaman tribals into mainstream sparks mixed reactions

SA Awaradi, former Director of the Andaman Nicobar Tribal Research Institute (ANTRI), observed, "It is evident that PVTGs will integrate into mainstream society eventually. Instead of merely providing aid, well-considered welfare programmes are needed to help them coexist with the broader population without exploitation." Awaradi also noted that the Great Andamanese have largely lost their ethnic culture, now using Hindi, while some Onge youths are becoming enamoured with movies and television and developed a taste for alcohol.