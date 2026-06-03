Great Nicobar project commercial enterprise; ecological havoc assured: Jairam Ramesh to environment minister
As he shot off another letter to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav over the Project, Ramesh said it was somewhat reassuring that democratic windows of engagement -- howsoever ritualistic -- still exist and provide some hope.
पिछले दो वर्षों से वर्तमान पर्यावरण, वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्री और मेरे बीच ग्रेट निकोबार द्वीप परियोजना को लेकर लगातार संवाद और पत्राचार चल रहा है। हालांकि इकोलॉजिकल तबाही लगभग तय दिखाई दे रही है, फिर भी यह कुछ हद तक राहत की बात है कि लोकतांत्रिक संवाद के रास्ते-चाहे वे कितने… pic.twitter.com/iu3BxMYCH4