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Great Nicobar project commercial enterprise; ecological havoc assured: Jairam Ramesh to environment minister

As he shot off another letter to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav over the Project, Ramesh said it was somewhat reassuring that democratic windows of engagement -- howsoever ritualistic -- still exist and provide some hope.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 07:41 IST
India NewsCongressAndaman and Nicobar IslandsJairam Ramesh

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