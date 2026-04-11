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Mega infrastructure push in biodiverse Andaman and Nicobar islands

Annual tourist arrivals are projected to grow from 98,000 in 2029 to 7.35 lakh by 2047, and exceed 10 lakh by 2055.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 12:24 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsAndaman and Nicobar IslandsBiodiversityInfrastrcuture

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