<p>Almost coinciding with the draft tribal welfare plan, the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andaman%20and%20nicobar"> Andaman and Nicobar </a>administration has released a draft master plan, <em>Great Nicobar Island Development Area – 2047</em>, outlining how the pristine island will be developed into a logistics, military and tourism hub over the next 25 years.</p>.<p>Over 166 sq km of land — roughly the size of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">BBMP</a> core area — will be required to develop infrastructure ranging from an international transshipment container port and airport to multiple power plants, four-lane roads, and luxury resorts and hotels, to be executed in four phases.</p>.<p>The plan says this has been envisaged as “economic opportunities are limited” on the island, despite its “great potential for well-rounded sustainable development based on economic drivers like ICT port, tourism and entertainment”. It also identifies finance, knowledge and wellness hubs as potential drivers.</p>.Andaman's tribal delegation meets Rahul Gandhi, raises concern over Great Nicobar project.<p>Covered with dense tropical evergreen forests, the Great Nicobar Island has a unique biodiversity, with a wide variety of flora and fauna, undulating terrain, perennial rivers and deep inlets and creeks. It hosts diverse forest systems, ranging from seasonal rainforests in the low hills to tropical mountain, riverine, orchid-rich and moist deciduous forests.</p>.<p>Such natural abundance is bound to attract tourists. Pristine sandy beaches, scenic hills, forest-covered mountains and coconut plantations along the coastline make it a unique seaside destination, ideal for relaxation in an unexplored environment.</p>.<p>Annual tourist arrivals are projected to grow from 98,000 in 2029 to 7.35 lakh by 2047, and exceed 10 lakh by 2055.</p>.<p>Great Nicobar’s proximity to international tourist destinations such as the upcoming Senang City, the Phuket Island and Langkawi Island presents a great opportunity for tourism-oriented development, positioning the island on the global tourism map.</p>.<p>Alongside tourism, two other strategic infrastructure projects are central to the plan: an ICT port and a military airbase (with a civilian terminal), which are expected to significantly reduce India’s response time to the Strait of Malacca, one of the most critical choke points in the Indian Ocean.</p>.<p>The proposed ICT port at Great Nicobar could potentially handle 40–60% of India’s transshipment traffic, along with some third-country cargo, subject to competitive tariffs, reliable connectivity to Indian gateway ports and the absence of major geopolitical disruptions. Once operational, India aims to capture a significant share of global maritime trade.</p>.NGT finds 'no good reason to interfere', clears Rs 80,000 crore controversial Great Nicobar project.<p>However, to transform Great Nicobar Island into a global destination, it is imperative to improve its connectivity with the Indian mainland and international cities, which remains limited at present. There is also a need to develop better roads, ensure reliable power supply and build social infrastructure such as schools, colleges and hospitals to support a growing population.</p>.<p>The master plan promises to achieve all this while maintaining adequate safeguards to protect Galathea Bay and Campbell Bay National Parks, implementing Island Coastal Regulation Zone norms and executing conservation strategies for species such as the Nicobar megapode, long-tailed macaque, sea turtles and saltwater crocodile. Environmentalists, however, remain unconvinced.</p>.<p>The Public Works Department has sought suggestions and comments on the draft master plan, and has also issued a notice in the local press.</p>.<p>In a representation, Andaman and Nicobar islands parliament member Bishnu Pada Ray said he was not opposed to the island’s development, but objected to the application of complex planning regulations to old revenue villages that have evolved organically over time.</p>.<p>“These villages are established habitations, with livelihoods rooted in agriculture, fisheries, trade and local services, and should not be treated as newly planned urban townships,” he said.</p>