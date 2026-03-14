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Over 6,000 kg of meth worth Rs 36,000 crore destroyed in Andamans

Methamphetamine (meth), also called ‘crazy drug’, is a powerful addictive substance that has been banned in India
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 07:52 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 07:52 IST
India NewsDrugsDrugAndaman

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