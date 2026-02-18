<p>A suspect in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rape">rape</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/murder">murder</a> of a seven-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide, and was found dead in a nearby pond in Madanapalle, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> on Wednesday. </p><p>Annamayya district SP, K Dheeraj said that the second-grade student, daughter of a local handloom worker, in Kanasanivaripalle of Kurabalakota Mandal, Annamayya district, went missing on Monday afternoon while playing near her home during a Shivaratri school holiday. Her parents, who had been away at work, launched a search upon returning. Later, when they failed to find her, filed a missing person complaint with Madanapalle police.</p><p>The police, with the help of CCTV footage suspected in on neighbor K Kulvardhan, a 30-year-old man with a prior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/criminal-case">criminal</a> record. During a search at his house, police uncovered the girl's body, stuffed inside a drum. The cops suspected she had been raped and strangled.</p><p><br>The incident led to a public outrage, with family members and locals demanding custody of Kulvardhan. They staged a sit-in protest, blocking the National Highway for hours on Tuesday evening. They dispersed only after Annamayya District SP K Dheeraj assured them the accused would face justice.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: Two men gang-rape friend's wife after husband sells her for Rs 1,000.<p>As officers transported Kulvardhan to the station Tuesday night, he escaped from the vehicle. A massive manhunt ensued, and early Wednesday, special teams recovered his body from a pond in Kanasanivaripalle village. Initial findings pointed to suicide.</p><p><br>Madanapalle MLA Shahjahan Basha expressed outrage, and spoke with the victim's parents. Basha notified the Chief Minister and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/home-minister">Home Minister</a> from Amaravati during Assembly sessions and pledged full government support.</p><p>A case has been registered for both murder and the suspect's death. Further investigations are underway.</p>