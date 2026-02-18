Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Suspect in rape & murder of 7-year-old girl found dead in pond

The suspect was being taken to the police station, when he escaped from the vehicle. During manhunt, police found his body in a nearby pond.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 16:25 IST
Published 18 February 2026, 16:25 IST
India News

