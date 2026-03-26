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10 burnt alive as bus catches fire after colliding with truck in Andhra Pradesh

The accident occurred near Rayavaram; the bus was traveling from Jagitial in Telangana to Vinjamuru in Andhra Pradesh
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 03:04 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 03:04 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshRoad accidentAndhra Pradesh News

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